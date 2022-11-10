Stylish Toronto shoppers who dig the intersection of fashion and tech, assemble. Ditto for those who like stores where every single dress makes them look like a bombshell.

Reformation is coming to the 6ix, legit, and it's coming in hot.

Every famous it girl's favourite spot to stock up on cute frocks is set to open its first-ever Canadian flagship store next month, right here in Toronto — and not in a mall that'll take you 45 minutes to get to, but right in the downtown core.

Known for being sustainable, stylish and embracing the kind of technology millennials have been waiting for since seeing Cher's closet in Clueless, Reformation started out in 2009 as a simple vintage boutique in Los Angeles.

It's grown since then to become a cult staple, gracing the pages of every celebrity fashion rag and website you can think of thanks to fans like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Meghan Markle, Blake Lively, Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Natalie Portman — can I stop there, or do I need to name more?

Soon to have 36 stores in total — only six outside the U.S. — the LA-based brand announced this week that it will continue its global expansion with the launch of a brand new standalone Canadian flagship store in Toronto, not to be confused with the smaller Yorkdale Shopping Centre location opened in 2019.

The new Toronto store is set to open sometime in December at 87 Yorkville Ave., and will be the brand's second-largest flagship on earth to date (the largest can be found in London's Covent Garden and also opened in 2022.)

Reformation's Toronto flagship will feature "a tech-driven retail concept, delivering a first of its kind customer-centric experience," according to representatives for the company, and allow customers to have a "virtual meets physical experience" while shopping in-store.

Touch screens throughout the showroom will allow shoppers to send clothes from the store's in-stock collection to their own "magic wardrobe" with the click of a button, in their desired colour and size.

When a customer has selected everything they wish to try on, they can head to a high-tech dressing room with customized lighting options where the clothes will be waiting.

Want to size down in a pant? Up in a dress? Try on another colour in the same style? Just indicate what you want on a personal touchscreen (available inside every change room), and the garment will be brought to you, eliminating the need to awkwardly poke your head out of a curtain to look for a staffer while trying to hide your skivvies.

"Canada is our fastest growing international market and our Canadian customer is focused on being fashionable, while also living a sustainable lifestyle," says Reformation CEO Hali Borenstein of the expansion.

"This will also be our first tech-driven retail concept in the market, which is a great way to add magic back to the shopping experience. Through our one-of-a-kind technology, customers can spend more time getting to know the brand and the product compared to a typical retail experience."

Speaking of the retail experience, the company says it will also offer "localised merchandising and regional assortments" for Canadian shoppers, along with a dedicated Canadian landing page that lets customers shop duty-free in Canadian dollars. No surprises.

You love to see it, just as much as you hate to drop an unexpected hundo on customs fees when a courier refuses to release the clothes you bought "on sale" from another country.

"The new Yorkville flagship will span 3,556 sq. ft and include tech-driven retail concept build outs with elevated interiors and finishes, drop ceiling and 8 magic wardrobes," notes Reformation of the forthcoming space.

"Shop your sustainable favourites and winter essentials at the new Reformation Yorkville flagship store starting this December."

Don't minnnnnd if I do!