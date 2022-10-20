Toronto is getting a massive two-week long craft fair just in time for the holidays

One of the largest crafts shows in North America, the One Of A Kind Winter Show (OOAK) is coming back to Toronto just in time for the gift-giving season.

You can shop from an extensive selection of beautifully crafted goods by 600+ artisans from across Canada to surprise everyone on your list.

Whether you're in search of delectable treats, fine art, jewelery, ceramics, furniture, or clothing, you can expect to find it all at OOAK.

Since 1975, the show has been celebrating diversity, craftsmanship, and shopping local, in order to deliver a shopping experience that is truly "one of a kind."

A full day of shopping might get your stomach growling, and there's no shortage of scrumptious cookies, chocolates, cheese, soup, and holiday treats to munch on as you make your way through the show.

You can envision the show as not only a marketplace, but also a town square, where diverse individuals all come together under the common goal to appreciate crafts in every form.

The popular late night shopping event is also back this year, meaning that the show will run until 11 p.m. on Dec. 1. DJs will be on site as you browse the show's endless booths to deliver a festive and magical shopping experience.

Tickets are available for purchase now, and run for $23 for multi-day entry tickets, and $18 for single day tickets.

The 2022 One of A Kind Winter Show takes place at the Enercare Centre from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4. The show runs on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.