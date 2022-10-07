Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dynasty toronto

Popular Toronto shop for house plants permanently closed due to building changing owners

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A shop in Toronto where people loved to pick up house plants has just permanently closed its doors.

Dynasty just bid farewell to one of their locations, leaving plant lovers with one less place to make some new leafy friends.

"Our Queen St. West location is the shop where it all started back in 2013. We've received news that the building ownership is in transition and with this recent development, it is with heavy hearts that we must announce our shop on Queen West will be closing," a post on their social media reads.

"With so many great memories at 1086.5 Queen Street West, it's tough to say goodbye to this location."

The store kept their normal hours until they closed, and had specials going on in store for their last couple of weeks open.

Lots of people commented on the social media post saying they were sad to see the store go, especially those who had taken in part in what had become a tradition of taking photos outside the shop with new plant purchases.

Dynasty on Queen West closed on October 2. They still have another location at 1250 Dupont St., or you can shop online.

Lead photo by

Dynasty
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Popular Toronto shop for house plants permanently closed due to building changing owners

The top 15 Halloween costume stores in Toronto by neighbourhood

There's a massive Reebok warehouse sale near Toronto with nothing over $40

The Toronto Raptors just got a new jersey design with an Indigenous theme

This might be Toronto's hottest fashion brand right now

Toronto store loved by Jason Momoa permanently closing with huge clearance sale

10 stores to buy an orange shirt for Truth and Reconciliation day in Ontario

Store known for its travel bags and accessories opening first Toronto location