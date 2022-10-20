There's a massive recall for dry shampoo products in Canada

Over 1.5 million Dove, Bed Head TIGI and Tresemmé dry shampoo products are subject to a recall in Canada due to the cancer-causing chemicals found in them.

Health Canada has announced that anyone who purchased products from these specific brands should stop using them immediately.

These dry shampoo aerosol cans contain benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen. In layman's terms, any exposure, whether inhaled, ingested or absorbed through the skin, could lead to various forms of cancer such as leukemia and life-threatening blood disorders.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses in Canada related to the use of these products, according to Health Canada.

Unilever, the UK company which owns the three haircare brands, issued a statement saying the levels of benzene found in these products aren’t cause for alarm.

"Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing is not expected to cause adverse health consequences."



However, Unilever is still recalling these products out of "an abundance of caution."

Anyone with affected products will receive a refund or reimbursement, the company says.