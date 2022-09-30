The Toronto Raptors just got a new jersey design with an Indigenous theme

An Indigenous-inspired Toronto Raptors jersey was just unveiled in time for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Two local artists, along with Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, collaborated on a re-imagined unofficial 1995 Raptors jersey (not sanctioned by the team) to reflect the way Indigenous art interacts with sports.

Designer and illustrator Casey Bannerman and artist Mike Ivall - also known as Big Nish - are from the Chippewas of Georgina Island and are responsible for revamping the classic Raptors jersey.

Created in a woodland art style, the jersey features the Ojibwe word "Giiwedin" which means "North."

The collaboration will use proceeds from sales to support the Orange Shirt Society, a non-profit organization that supports Indian Residential School Reconciliation.

There's a long list of sports team names and mascots which were derived from Indigenous peoples, and some depictions have been controversial and downright insulting.

Take Washington's National Football League (NFL) team for example, whose former branding and name used a term deemed offensive and a racial slur by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). After heavy backlash, the team underwent a review in July 2020 and eventually rebranded as the Washington Commanders in 2022.

The new Raptors jersey is currently on sale on Bannerman's website and features a diverse size range from S-5XL. The jersey runs for $155 plus tax.