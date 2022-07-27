Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
glossier sephora canada

Popular beauty brand Glossier is finally coming to Canada

It's official! You'll soon be able to shop Glossier faves like Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Lash Slick at Sephora locations across Toronto as soon as early next year.

Glossier announced its first-ever retailer partnership with Sephora Canada yesterday, after previously opening bricks-and-mortar locations in Seattle, London, Los Angeles and Miami.

The company is currently valued at over $1B, and Glossier says it's one of the most search brands on Sephora's website.

While the launch date is to be announced, you can look forward to shopping Glossier fragrance, body care, skincare, and of course makeup in 2023.

Glossier also carries a popular merch line called GlossiWEAR, which is well-known for its adorable embroidered hoodies in cute colours like lavender and pink.

Glossier's CEO Kyle Leahy expressed her excitement for the partnership and called Sephora, "an iconic, international retailer with an extremely loyal community."

The brand, which is known for its clean makeup aesthetic, previously hosted a highly anticipated pop-up shop on Queen Street West in Toronto in 2017.

Glossier will be available in Sephora stores across Canada, as well as on the Sephora website and app.

