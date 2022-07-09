Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 53 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
barrymore furniture toronto

One of Toronto's oldest furniture companies back from the dead under new ownership

One of Toronto's oldest furniture companies, Barrymore Furniture Co. Ltd., is rising from the ashes after ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

The century-old custom-made furniture brand is now under the new ownership of Creative Custom Furnishings, a Toronto-based company well known for its dining tables, case goods, and chairs.

Barrymore Furniture had been doing well in terms of sales until 2018 but began to experience a downward trend shortly after and the owner decided to file for bankruptcy.

A union representative told the Toronto Star in 2020 that workers at Barrymore Furniture were given just one day of notice and were not provided pay for severance, benefits or termination.

Former workers were eligible to file claims for unpaid wages with the business' trustee in bankruptcy, and lots of Barrymore's in-store stock was put up for auction.

Now, the upscale manufacturer is restoring its legacy by returning under a new furniture company.

Owner of Creative Custom Furnishings and Barrymore Furniture Denys Jones told blogTO he was advised that the debt load to acquire the company was huge.

"We immediately contacted the receiver as I thought it was tragic that such a well-known Canadian company was closing the doors," Jones explained.

He suggested that his company would offer employment to some of the staff and see if they could eventually purchase the designs and website.

"The process took some time however we were delighted to be successful and within two weeks had hired six of the employees," Jones told blogTO.

He said the reaction to the new ownership has been very favourable. "Some clients are saying that the work is definitely as good if not better than the original," Jones said.

The Barrymore Furniture Factory is now open to the public at 350 Oakdale Road, near Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West.

Lead photo by

Stephanie S.

