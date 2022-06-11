Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
location toronto

Pants made by young Toronto designer sold out so quickly a store hired him on the spot

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

An 18-year-old Toronto designer known simply as "Ice" first started customizing clothing during lockdowns, and now his pieces are selling out in under 12 hours.

The pieces have been selling out so quickly that the shop he works out of, the newly opened Location, hired him.

He customizes his pieces with bold motifs of angels, teddy bears, hearts, stars, bones and lightning bolts. Exaggerated distressing and acid washing brings the early 2000s to mind.

location 1196 toronto

All the experimentation started in March 2020.

location 1196 toronto

"I wanted to try something new. I am a little artistic and I first started drawing onto t-shirts, and then moved on to ripping and painting onto jeans," Ice tells blogTO.

"I don't really like symmetry in my pieces and I like to incorporate different types of material into the pieces that I make." 

location 1196 toronto

By October of that year, he was already selling his pieces, and has been ever since. He's still doing business via Instagram DM but is working on a website. Every piece is one-of-one, and they all sell super quickly.

location 1196 toronto

"Location acts as a hub for a local bike collective which Ice is a part of," Location co-owner Isa Cargill tells blogTO. 

location 1196 toronto

A representative from the bike community brought Ice by Location on a rideout, bringing his work to the attention of the store owners.

location 1196 toronto

"We were already looking for someone who does alterations/up-work and we saw Ice's potential so we decided to offer him the opportunity to sell his pants in the shop," says Cargill.

"Within 24 hours both pairs he brought in had sold out, we then decided to offer him permanent space in the store to continue doing his work and to grow with the brand."

location 1196 toronto

"It helps a lot to have a space at Location because it gives me an opportunity to see a different environment, learn different skills and meet people in the fashion industry," says Ice.

location 1196 toronto

He just began working out of the shop, but already has plans to take his career to the next level.

location 1196 toronto

"I'm hoping to be able to make something for Trey Richards and Drake soon so we'll see how it goes," says Ice.

location 1196 toronto

"At the moment Ice is the only designer on site working with us," says Cargill.

"We do have consignment and other local brands in store, but we do plan on implementing other local creatives in the near future."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Pants made by young Toronto designer sold out so quickly a store hired him on the spot

Here's where to get a custom neon sign in Canada

There's a massive Gymshark warehouse sale near Toronto next week

This designer in Toronto has blown up thanks to her crochet bucket hats

Ontario woman starts vintage furniture business from her parents' basement

Toronto women are selling upcycled fanny packs from a front porch

The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Toronto neighbourhood trying to help hair stylist after owner ends her lease