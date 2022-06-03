Toronto neighbourhood trying to help hair stylist after landlord ends her lease

The landlord has ended the lease at a Toronto hair salon, meaning a stylist there is desperately looking for any space where she can work.

A Facebook post from a concerned area resident detailing the predicament says the stylist, named Angie Piazza, hasn't had much luck finding a spot at any other salons and is open to "anything, really."

That even includes spaces like yoga studios, coffee shops, private spaces and retail locations.

She's been stationed at Hair Addiction at 2493 Queen East near Neville Park Rd., which is where the lease was ended. Angie specializes in kids' cuts, and is known for her bright red firetruck chair.

Hair Addiction is closing permanently, and Piazza needs to be out of the space by the end of June.

The post has over 100 engagements, and around 50 comments are overflowing with suggestions of where Piazza could go next. A lot of people are mentioning places where they've seen chairs for rent.

"I have some leads. Have some appointments to see some spots next week," Piazza tells blogTO.

"I will either get a job in one of the salons or rent a chair. We will see."

The Facebook post encourages anyone who might be able to help to contact Angie directly using a phone number provided to Facebook group members.