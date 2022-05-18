Major retail stores open and closed on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto

Stores open on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto is a short list.

There isn't too much that's open on Victoria Day each year, many stores taking the day off for the holiday, but there are always a few major retail stores that remain up and running - in most cases, with reduced hours.

For big hardware stores, Canadian Tire will be open with slightly reduced hours, while Home Depot and Rona will be closed for in-store shopping with their garden centres open at reduced hours. Home Hardware locations will be closed.

Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations will be open on Victoria Day, with varying hours depending on the location. Make sure to call in advance before you go.

Walmart will remain open with reduced hours, as well as many central Toronto malls that are also open, but closing earlier that day:

Expect all of the TJX companies - Winners, Homesense and Marshalls - to be closed on Victoria Day.

If you're looking to go shopping for clothes, it's best to try a mall or outlet store instead. Be sure to call in advance though, as while many malls are open, some stores may choose to remain closed inside the mall such as Lululemon.

Other major retail stores that will be closed on Monday are Dollarama, Indigo, Marks Warehouse, Best Buy, Costco and Staples.

If you'd like to find out more information about what type of businesses are allowed to be open on Victoria Day and other statutory holidays this year, you can take a look at the Retail Business Holidays Act too.

There is a lot of information on the page that might help answer any questions.