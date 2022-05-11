There's a huge Reebok warehouse sale in Toronto next week with nothing over $40

Calling all athleisure lovers. If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the summer season, get your wallets ready because Toronto is getting a huge Reebok warehouse sale with everything under $40 next week.

Lovers of the classic brand and a good deal should get excited about this event.

Get ready for some of the best deals of the season with up to 80 per cent off thousands of styles of shoes, athletic apparel, bags, accessories, and more.

I don't know about you, but I'll be the first in line to shop for some fantastic deals to get my wardrobe ready for the upcoming summer weather.

Admission to the massive warehouse sale is free to attend.

The warehouse sale runs from May 19 through May 23, at The International Centre in Mississauga.