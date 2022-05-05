Popular Queer Eye star is coming to Toronto to do hair and it's already sold out

Calling all Queer Eye fans! If you're a fan of the Fab 5 then I've got some fabulous news for you.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness will be stopping in Toronto next weekend to announce the launch of their line of JVN hair care products in Canada.

To celebrate Studio67 has announced that Jonathan will be doing hair for fans at King West'shair salon for free but unfortunately, the pop-up salon is already sold out.

Studio67 will get a complete makeover for the salon pop-up full of everything JVN including the entire product line.

Van Ness will be working closely with the staff at the hair salon to do blowouts, treatments, and styles all while showing people how they can use these products at home.

Those lucky enough to snatch an appointment will be able to test and learn about the new collection and will also go home with samples of the haircare line. They'll also be able to buy the new products at a discount, exclusive to the pop-up salon.

A few lucky fans will even be able to get their hair done by the one and only Jonathan Van Ness.

Van Ness and their team will be taking over Studio67 from May 13 through May 15.

If you still want to meet one of the Fab 5, Sephora Canada is also hosting an event at the Toronto Eaton Centre where you can have the chance to meet the Queer Eye star on May 14.

Tickets for this meet and greet event are still available but make sure to act quick because these tickets will also sell out just as fast.