Popular indie clothing store opening second Toronto location

A local clothing store that's been a neighbourhood favourite on West Queen West since it relocated there from its original Parkdale location is getting ready to open its second location.

Philistine is known for selling both men's and women's fashion and has a well curated selection of denim, tops, snapbacks, shoes and other daily essentials.

The new store will be opening in Leslieville at 1179 Queen St. East near Jones.

Signs are already up and construction is in progress.

The brand is promising an opening date later this spring.