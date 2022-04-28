This barber shop is where Toronto Raptors get their hair cut

RF Hair Studio is a barber shop and hair salon in Toronto that has a reputation for giving amazing haircuts, even providing their services to some Toronto Raptors.

A sister location to Royal Fades Studio in Markham, RF Hair Studio opened in 2020 and is run by two high school friends, Matt and Aaron, who work alongside several other talented stylists in their downtown Toronto store.

Although the studio is most famous for their fades, they provide women's haircuts and a variety of other services such as perms, colours and more sophisticated hair colouring techniques like balayage.

RF Hair Studio is highly commended for their attention to detail, and counts Toronto Raptors' forward Chris Boucher among their customers.

Their Instagram displays their capabilities as stylists, showing off a wide range of cuts, colours and styles.

Haircuts start at $45 for a regular cut and $70 for cut and styling. Prices vary depending on the type of service provided.

You can book an appointment at RF Hair Studio either through their Instagram or their website, and can find them at 979 Bloor St W on the second floor.