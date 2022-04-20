Fashion & Style
Skincare brand with a cult following is having a Toronto warehouse sale this week

Calling all skincare lovers. If you're on the market for a clean skincare brand that also happens to be Canadian, then you're in luck because this company with a cult following is having a warehouse sale in Toronto this week.

Founded in Vancouver, Evio Beauty is a clean, vegan, and gender-fluid skincare and makeup brand.

Get ready for some deals of up to 70 per cent off selected skincare and makeup products including serums, mascara, moisturizers, and more.

Admission to the annual sale is free but registration is required.

The sale is also available online for those who can't make it to Evio Beauty HQ in person.

The annual Evio Beauty warehouse sale runs on April 22 from 4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. at 555 Richmond Street West.

Make sure to act quickly if you want to try one of their products, since the warehouse sale is only operating for a fleeting few hours this Friday.

