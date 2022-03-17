Mall near Toronto is hiring for a bunch of retail positions

If you're on the lookout for a new job, then you're in luck. A mall near Toronto has just announced that it's hiring a bunch of retail positions for the spring and summer seasons.

Located in New Market, Upper Canada Mall is about a half-hour drive north of the city.

The mall is hosting a March Break Job Fair, to support retailers seeking to fill more than 70 jobs with either seasonal, part-time or full-time positions.

From store clerk, management, guest services, and building operational roles, Upper Canada Mall is hiring staff for a variety of different roles across 20 separate retailers.

A few notable shops that are hiring include Swarovski, Roots, Michael Kors, and Aerie.

Retailers looking for hires will feature a sign where potential candidates can apply and interview for available roles.

The job fair is the perfect opportunity for students looking for a summer job or for those who have just recently finished school.

"Historically, March Break has always been a busy time for us, and we saw it as an opportunity to connect directly with students who are searching for opportunities while supporting our retailers," said Christine Seidman, Marketing Manager, Upper Canada.

If you're on the lookout for a new job, make sure to have your resumes ready for the March Break Job Fair on Mar. 18 and Mar. 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.