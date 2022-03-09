Toronto getting first Canadian location of athleisure concept that launched in Dubai

Toronto will soon be home to a large-format concept for Adidas that has only launched in Dubai so far.

The "halo" concept from Adidas gathers several brands under one roof, and creates an immersive brand experience with all kinds of technology and big-name collabs.

This includes splashy "engagement areas," "activation zones" and impressive product displays.

For example, the Dubai store has featured Beyonce's new collab with Adidas on winter gear called Icy Park, and has brought in living moss for a new new sustainable Stan Smith product line.

The Dubai store also has a "Maker Lab" area where people can get involved in the design process.

Other features of halo stores include RFID fitting rooms, smart apps and digital walls.

The concept is supposed to highlight key pillars of the brand moving forward like engagement with women, sustainability, community building, innovation and creativity. The plan is to roll out more locations globally.

The Toronto location of halo will be opening in June at the Eaton Centre in the space previously occupied by Forever 21, according to Retail Insider. The halo store should measure over 12,600 square feet.