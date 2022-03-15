A Toronto business is giving away free Korean products for people to test

Korean and Japanese snacks and beauty products are all the rage right now, and one Toronto business is looking for people to help test them out for free.

Sukoshi Mart is currently looking for "Sukoshi Mart Testers" interested in trying new and trending products.

Any previous customer of Sukoshi Mart in Canada or the United States can apply to be a tester via an online process. Products will include K-beauty skincare and makeup, Japanese snacks, accessories and Sukoshi merch.

"We want to collect real reviews from our community to share with the public," Sukoshi Mart e-commerce director Jasmine Leung tells blogTO.

Testers are volunteers that will receive packages of about one to three products in the mail free of charge. There will be a new round of testers for each package and they're planning on sending out products for testing on a frequent, ongoing basis.

Sukoshi is hoping to test out products like COSRX acne pimple patches, rom&nd lip tints, Etude House skincare face sheet masks, new Samyang spicy ramen noodle flavours, and new Japanese Kit Kat chocolate flavours like dark matcha, milk tea and orange.

So far they've received over 500 applications from wannabe testers, and their first round of testing is starting this month with 20 testers trying out the new By Wishtrend A-mazing Bakuchiol Night Cream.

Once testers get to try the product, they'll send reviews to Sukoshi which will appear on their website and socials.

Applicants only need to apply once, and will be notified of oppotunities as they arise. Although hundreds of people have already been applying, Sukoshi is aiming to test around 100 products this year so the chance to score some free Japanese snacks or K-beauty products is very real.