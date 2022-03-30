Popular Toronto underwear company is holding a massive warehouse sale this weekend

A popular Toronto-based intimates and apparel company is bringing back its huge warehouse sale.

Knix has announced that its "high anticipated" annual Warehouse Sale returns starting April 1 at 12 p.m. running until Monday, April 4.

The brand's first warehouse sale was held in the spring of 2019 in downtown Toronto, but has been held online since lockdowns began.

Knix founder Joanne Griffiths started Knix Wear Inc. in 2013 and was a trailblazer in creating leak-proof underwear. The company now sells a variety of apparel including wireless, super-comfy bras and activewear. The company is also known for challenging conventional beauty stereotypes.

"There was a very singular view of what sexy was and what attractive was and it was the view that not very many people could relate to," Griffiths told CTV News.

While Knix has a popular e-commerce site with sales around the world, the company also has a location in Queen West.

The warehouse sale, however, will be held virtually online with select items in stores.

The markdowns include 40 per cent to 60 per cent off select bras including the Evolution Bra that retails for $68. There are also deals including 50 per cent to 60 per cent off Knix Active such as the Catalyst Bra, underwear, and 50 per cent off Good-To-Go Leggings.