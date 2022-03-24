Toronto hair salon that was a hidden gem is permanently closing

A gem of a Toronto hair salon that was actually hidden in an apartment space in an alleyway has announced they're permanently closing.

Toronto's industrial Sterling Road filled with artist lofts has long been home to Blind Tiger, but now the salon will be shutting down.

The salon took to social media to announce the impending closure of the semi-hidden parlour in the caption of a post, signed by owners Ashley Walker and Tara Gosling. Walker has been colouring hair for 13 years.

"This decision had to be made quicker than we would have liked but we know it's the right one," the pair wrote.

"After everything over the past couple years, we are ready to take a step back from having a business and focus on the part of our job we love the most - being behind the chair with you."

The post continues to say you can follow Walker and Gosling on social media to find out what's next for them, so it's likely they'll be sticking to doing hair in the future.

They should still be cutting hair at Blind Tiger for the next couple weeks, and are going to be sending out emails about existing appointments.

On March 23, Walker posted to her Instagram that she'll be working out of Like Honey as of April 3 and she's now available for booking past that date, so if you've been a devotee of hers you don't have to find a new stylist.

"It's a similar vibe to Blind Tiger - 2 chairs, very chill," she wrote on Instagram.