10 companies to help you with your backyard landscaping in Toronto

Backyard landscaping in Toronto is as in-demand as ever after two years of restrictions gave us newfound appreciation for the outdoors. The good news is there's plenty of companies that can help you redo your yard into the envy of all neighbours.

Here are some landscaping companies that can help convert your bland backyard into a personal urban oasis.

Based in northwestern Toronto near York University, this company offers a range of services that include your typical landscaping work, as well as backyard structures like studios, cabanas, and outdoor kitchens. They'll even pop a basketball court or a putting green in there if you want to take your yard to another level.

These contractors based out of the Dufferin and Finch area offer landscaping, pool, and decking services that cater to the environmentally conscious. They employ eco-friendly technologies and sustainable green spaces, a factor in earning the company several awards.

Located at Yonge and Eglinton but working all around the GTA, this company was established back in 1997, and provides a range of outdoor services including designing and building your own garden getaway. If you're the athletic type (with plenty of land), they can even build you a backyard tennis or basketball court.

Based in both Vaughan and central Toronto, this company's landscape work boasts rich tones of green, gorgeous outdoor lighting, also offering other services like deck construction and tree planting. The company creates intricate 3D designs that can offer a taste of what's in store before any shovels hit the ground.

This Etobicoke-based landscaper does work city-wide, specializing in full backyard makeovers that include hot tubs, pools, outdoor kitchens, and outdoor fire tables. Whatever architectural style your home may be, this company claims to have a design that will fit your yard.

Started in 2014, this company on O’Connor Drive serves the Midtown Toronto and East York areas with a range of landscaping services. They operate their own nursery, meaning quick plant delivery for anyone redoing their garden, but still pride themselves on affordability.

Another company touting its green, eco-friendly business, these landscapers based in the Dupont and Dovercourt area can fix up your lawn, add trees to your yard, plan out an herb garden, and a whole lot more.

Launched with just a small group of students in 2003, this Etobicoke-based company has made a name for itself creating lush gardenscapes for residential properties. Among their recognitions, the company was awarded the Landscape Ontario Award of Excellence for Residential Construction in 2012.

Want a backyard fire pit or some beautiful new wooden fencing to replace your tired, old chain-link situation? This company out of Willowdale has you covered, but they also provide all the basics in landscape design if you’re looking for something a little simpler.

This firm out of Vaughan has some very luxe-looking backyard spaces in its portfolio. They'll build you anything from a patio to a pergola, and you’ll be able to brag to friends that your outdoor space was designed by the winners of a Casey van Maris Award & Canadian Nursery Landscape Association Award.