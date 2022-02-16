Zara permanently closing Toronto store after more than 20 years

Toronto's first Zara store, which has taken up residence on Bloor St. for 22 years, will soon be closing.

Spanish-based Zara does men's and women's apparel, accessories and beauty products, is one of the best known fast fashion brands and is part of Inditex, the largest apparel retailer in the world.

The two-level store was opened on Apr. 11, 2000, and recently converted to selling womenswear only from selling womenswear and menswear.

Though this store will soon be disappearing from 50 Bloor St., there are other Zara stores in Toronto at the Eaton Centre and on Queen West.

The Bloor St. location will be closing at the end of the month, according to Retail Insider.