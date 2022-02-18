Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Saks OFF 5th is closing down its huge Markham outlet for good within the next few months.

It's sad news for those in the area who love to scoop up a good deal on designer items from brands like Furla, Prada, Jimmy Choo, Versace and Valentino, where items were sometimes marked down hundreds of dollars.

There's another Saks OFF 5th location on The Queensway at Sherway Gardens, and there are other locations just outside of town in Vaughan Mills and Halton Hills.

Saks OFF 5th is a discount offshoot of Saks Fifth Avenue, which is also still open in Toronto.

"After careful consideration, Saks OFF 5TH has decided to close its Markville location. Through the regular course of business we continually evaluate store performance and other factors, and, from time to time, may determine it necessary to close a store," Saks tells blogTO.

"We are committed to offering support and assistance to our team impacted by the closings. Eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible."

The Markville location of Saks OFF 5th should be closing on the public on Apr. 16, so you still have some time to do a last bit of bargain hunting.