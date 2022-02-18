Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
saks off 5th markham

Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Saks OFF 5th is closing down its huge Markham outlet for good within the next few months.

It's sad news for those in the area who love to scoop up a good deal on designer items from brands like Furla, Prada, Jimmy Choo, Versace and Valentino, where items were sometimes marked down hundreds of dollars.

There's another Saks OFF 5th location on The Queensway at Sherway Gardens, and there are other locations just outside of town in Vaughan Mills and Halton Hills. 

Saks OFF 5th is a discount offshoot of Saks Fifth Avenue, which is also still open in Toronto.

"After careful consideration, Saks OFF 5TH has decided to close its Markville location. Through the regular course of business we continually evaluate store performance and other factors, and, from time to time, may determine it necessary to close a store," Saks tells blogTO.

"We are committed to offering support and assistance to our team impacted by the closings. Eligible associates will receive appropriate employment separation packages and transfer opportunities will be explored where feasible."

The Markville location of Saks OFF 5th should be closing on the public on Apr. 16, so you still have some time to do a last bit of bargain hunting.

Lead photo by

@style_md_frcpc

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Zara permanently closing Toronto store after more than 20 years

Toronto dry cleaner shuts down and transfers clothes to another cleaner without notice

Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them

Famous Swedish clothing brand opening first Canadian store in Toronto

Team Canada shows off new uniforms at the Olympics and people think they're ugly AF

Woman trashes store at Vaughan Mills after they wouldn't take her return

Toronto clothing store is permanently closing after 12 years