Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ryu toronto

Brand known for its athleisure is permanently closing its only Toronto store

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The only Toronto location of a Vancouver-based brand for athleisure wear opened just around five years ago, but now it's closing down permanently here and in other locations.

RYU, short for Respect Your Universe, announced in a press release that they would be closing both their Toronto and New York City stores soon.

The flagship location in Vancouver will remain open. The brand was known for apparel and accessories like backpacks and duffel bags that were designed to transition from the gym to the street seamlessly while maximizing performance ability.

The company is expecting their e-commerce revenue and average order value "to double and triple in growth." They also launched a printed catalogue program in November 2021 that they're expecting to help increase online sales.

As for brick and mortars, they're hoping to focus more on a shop-in-shop presence especially in the United States.

"The closing of these stores is made more difficult by the loss of excellent team members," says COO Rob Blair.

"Our strategy as a digital-first company is expected to maximize the performance of our capital."

The Toronto location of RYU should be closing on Mar. 27.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Brand known for its athleisure is permanently closing its only Toronto store

Hudson's Bay permanently closing Toronto store after almost 50 years

OVO drops preview of new Disney collab in the most random brand mash-up

The amazing history of the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto

Saks OFF 5th is permanently closing massive outlet store near Toronto

Zara permanently closing Toronto store after more than 20 years

Toronto dry cleaner shuts down and transfers clothes to another cleaner without notice

Canada's Olympic mittens are back for 2022 and people are already hating on them