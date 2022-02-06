Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
acne studios toronto

Famous Swedish clothing brand opening first Canadian store in Toronto

Luxury fashion brand Acne Studios is opening their first ever store in Canada right here in Toronto.

The Stockholm-based company makes women's and men's ready-to-wear apparel, as well as footwear, accessories and denim. The multidisciplinary brand takes inspiration from architecture and culture.

Acne already has locations in China, Australia, the Middle East, the UK, Norway, Japan, Belgium, Germany, the United States, South Korea and France.

The brand is known for creating spaces that are extremely conceptual and minimal, highlighting colourful and artful apparel and furniture with lots of open space, blank shelves and empty tables (a la Two Girls, Two Shirts).

People in Canada have previously been able to purchase items from Acne online or from stores like Nordstrom.

The Toronto location for Acne will be opening in Yorkdale mall. According to Retail Insider, they'll be joining a luxury wing with brands like Louis Vuitton in the spring.

Lead photo by

H&E Architects

