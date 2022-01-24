Ontario cops looking for crooks who stole 55 pairs of Crocs from retail store

If ever you've needed firm evidence that Crocs are back in style (outside the context of Justin Bieber or Diplo,) consider how far one or more suspects just went to obtain a stash of the colourful foam clogs from an Ontario retail store.

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Monday that they are investigating a brazen beachfront break and enter during which some 55 pairs of Crocs were stolen.

Police say the crime took place sometime over this past weekend in Wasaga Beach at a "popular beachfront business."

"On Sunday Jan. 23, 2022, Huronia West OPP attended a business on Mosley Street in the Town of Wasaga Beach for the report of a break and enter," reads a media release from police.

"The complainant told police that sometime between 5:00 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022, and the morning of Jan. 23, 2022, someone smashed a window to the business to gain entry. While inside, the thief stole approximately 55 pairs of 'Crocs' footwear."

A suspect description has yet to be released, but OPP are asking other business owners in the area of Mosley Street and First Street North in Wasaga Beach to check their security cameras for "suspicious activity."

You know, suspicious like someone carrying so many pairs of foam shoes that they can't help but spill some, as seen in a photo from the crime scene shared by police on Monday.

Officers from #HurWOPP are investigating a break and enter at a popular beachfront store. 55 pairs of crocs were stolen over the weekend. If you have any information please call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) @WB_Media ^en pic.twitter.com/4Ehbf5IiBH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 24, 2022

Investigators may be sussing out the crime as a break and enter — a criminal offence that carries with it a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if conducted against a business — but the thief or thieves could be on the hook for a lot more if they ever get caught.

Based on the four-and-a-half pairs of Crocs seen lying in the snow in the OPP's distributed photo, these were real, name brand Crocs — not those equally comfortable Amazon dupes — and real Crocs are surprisingly pricey for a plastic shoe worn by dads in gardens.

The best-selling "Classic Clog" model retails for $59.99 on crocs.ca. but fancier styles can go for up to $114.99 in Canada (more, I'm sure, at some retail stores).

Depending on which types of kicks they stole and how much the Wasaga Beach store had marked them up, the Croc capers could be looking at charges of theft over $5,000, too. And possession of stolen property. And a whole bunch of other stuff, if they start reselling the goods.

Now I'm no lawyer, but it doesn't seem very smart to risk one's freedom over shoes best known for having holes in them... or any shoes at all, really, but alas. This is a strange time we're living in.

The Huronia West OPP Detachment is asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the Wasaga Beach Croc heist to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.