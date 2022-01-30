Toronto clothing store is permanently closing after 12 years

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
After 12 years in business, a Toronto clothing store has announced they're closing their doors for good.

The Future of Frances Watson sold apparel basics as well as some quirkier items.

Owner Meg Watson took to Instagram to announce the closure of the shop.

"Timing is everything, and I can say with 100% trust and certainty that the time has come for me to close the shop," the post reads.

"There are a few factors / coincidences/ blessings disguised as challenges that have led me here."

The business will remain open for one last closing sale over the course of the weekend that's in-store only with capacity limits in place. After this weekend, the remaining stock will shift online.

"I sincerely feel this experience has served its highest purpose," reads the closing post.

The announcement concludes by saying there should be more details to follow this week. 

Lead photo by

Future of Frances Watson

