Store known for its affordable sneakers permanently shuts down Toronto location

A Toronto store popular for sneakers has shuttered their downtown location permanently.

SVP Sports posted an announcement about their Queen West location closing on their website.

SVP sells not only running shoes, but all kinds of sports equipment for women, men and kids, as well as accessories and soccer gear.

SVP also has locations on Steeles, on Cartwright in North York, in Vaughan and Scarborough, and in other locations in Ontario. Online shopping is available too.

The location on Queen was closed down due to the lease expiring, according to the announcement on the SVP website.

They're hoping to relocate to another downtown Toronto location in the future.

The closed SVP location on Queen West. Photo by Kris Pangilinan.

The SVP on Queen West has been closed as of Dec. 5, 2021.

