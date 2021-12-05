Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
artistic glass toronto

Toronto store that's been in business for 50 years is permanently closing

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A stained glass and lamp store that's been around in Toronto for 50 years is permanently closing their doors.

Those who have found themselves wandering around the northern tip of Roncesvalles Village at night may recall being pulled in by the magical glow of stained glass lamps and art emanating from the softly lit window of Artistic Glass.

It was founded in 1969 by third-generation stained glass artist Joseph Aigner who was actually born in Munich and began learning the traditions of stained glass from his father starting in childhood.

"He decided to explore North America, but his stop in Toronto became a permanent one. He felt very much at home here and quickly found an apartment on Palmerston Ave.," Cloe Aigner of Artistic Glass tells blogTO.

"His Artistic Glass journey began when he obtained a booth at the CNE and got his first contract for 20 lamps, which he made in the garage at the Palmerston Ave. apartment.  This job gave him enough money for a down payment on a building on Dundas St. W at Golden Ave."

He eventually purchased the two adjoining buildings in addition to a third-floor apartment where he raised his family for 20 years. In 1982 they expanded with sibling business AJ Stained Glass Supply geared towards hobbyists.

Artistic Glass works on doors, windows, entryways and ceilings in homes, offices, churches and schools, and also does restoration. They've done work for Gordon Lightfoot, corporations like Coca Cola and Fallsview Casino, and are even responsible for iconic glass work at the The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Handmade Tiffany lamps, stained glass panels and glass tables are on sale in preparation for the store's closing.

"Now in their late 70s, Josef and Annette are closing the business and retiring in the festive spirit with 60 per cent discount on all remaining one-of-a-kind, hand made works of art," says Aigner.

"They are grateful for the wonderful support of the Greater Toronto community for supporting them over 52 years."

Unsold lamps, panels, tables and mirrors are available on clearance at 60 per cent off at 2111 Dundas St. W. until Dec. 24.

Lead photo by

Artistic Glass

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto store that's been in business for 50 years is permanently closing

Toronto woman wants to bring first-ever textured hair education to beauty schools

Massive recall for Old Spice and Secret deodorant in Canada

There's a massive Hunter Boots and sneaker sample sale in Toronto next week

Massive streetwear store in Toronto has permanently closed

A&W is unveiling its own fashion line made with recycled promo gear

Toronto just got its first self-serve department store with no employees

IKEA is opening its first store inside a Toronto shopping mall next week