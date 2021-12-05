Toronto store that's been in business for 50 years is permanently closing

A stained glass and lamp store that's been around in Toronto for 50 years is permanently closing their doors.

Those who have found themselves wandering around the northern tip of Roncesvalles Village at night may recall being pulled in by the magical glow of stained glass lamps and art emanating from the softly lit window of Artistic Glass.

It was founded in 1969 by third-generation stained glass artist Joseph Aigner who was actually born in Munich and began learning the traditions of stained glass from his father starting in childhood.

"He decided to explore North America, but his stop in Toronto became a permanent one. He felt very much at home here and quickly found an apartment on Palmerston Ave.," Cloe Aigner of Artistic Glass tells blogTO.

"His Artistic Glass journey began when he obtained a booth at the CNE and got his first contract for 20 lamps, which he made in the garage at the Palmerston Ave. apartment. This job gave him enough money for a down payment on a building on Dundas St. W at Golden Ave."

He eventually purchased the two adjoining buildings in addition to a third-floor apartment where he raised his family for 20 years. In 1982 they expanded with sibling business AJ Stained Glass Supply geared towards hobbyists.

Artistic Glass works on doors, windows, entryways and ceilings in homes, offices, churches and schools, and also does restoration. They've done work for Gordon Lightfoot, corporations like Coca Cola and Fallsview Casino, and are even responsible for iconic glass work at the The Old Spaghetti Factory.

Handmade Tiffany lamps, stained glass panels and glass tables are on sale in preparation for the store's closing.

"Now in their late 70s, Josef and Annette are closing the business and retiring in the festive spirit with 60 per cent discount on all remaining one-of-a-kind, hand made works of art," says Aigner.

"They are grateful for the wonderful support of the Greater Toronto community for supporting them over 52 years."

Unsold lamps, panels, tables and mirrors are available on clearance at 60 per cent off at 2111 Dundas St. W. until Dec. 24.