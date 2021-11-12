Toronto is starting to feel better about the future now that the worst is hopefully behind us

It's been a hard past couple of years due to restrictions. Everyone was living in fear and anxiety about what was going on in the world and the worst part was that we all felt so isolated and alone since we weren't able to see friends or family to lean on.

From all the lockdowns and restrictions keeping us safe, the city has slowly started to open up again. Now that the worst part is hopefully behind us, people in Toronto are starting to feel much better about the future and one Toronto artist wants to remind us that better is coming.

Rafi Ghanaghounian wants to spread the awareness of the light at the end of the tunnel now that the worst is behind us.

The Toronto-based artist has just created a line of sweaters with the saying "Better Is Coming!" to remind the city that we're almost back to living our lives normal again and to just hold on.

The concept came to Ghanaghounian last year as he had a tough year in his personal life. Even though he had gone through so much loss, he always kept telling himself that better was coming.

"Better is just slow steps to getting back to normal... it seemed like a subtle yet achievable statement," says Ghanaghounian. He shared this statement with some of his friends and family who also thought it was a positive message in such uncertain times.

He chose to print the design on sweaters because he finds "sweaters, especially oversized ones when you put it on, it's like a giant hug."

After a couple of his friends saw his creation, they too wanted a sweater so he decided he was going to start making them and donate the proceeds to charity.

Each friend has chosen their own charity to support and donate the proceeds of the sweater to. Ghanaghounian has encouraged his friends to support smaller charities instead, stating that you can see their direct impact.

Ghanaghounian's choice of charity is Workman Arts an organization that promotes the understanding of mental health and addiction. This organization is close to home for him since he also struggles with mental health.

The design of their sweater was inspired by the 1971 poster War Is Over! If you want it by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.