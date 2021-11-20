One of Toronto's most famous hair salons is permanently closing

A Toronto salon and school for hairdressing has announced they'll be permanently closing after 16 years in the city.

Aveda Institute & Academy Salon thanked the community for "16 amazing years" in a post officially letting people know about their closing.

"With more than a thousand students coming through this school in the last 16 years, it has been an amazing ride," reads the announcement posted to social media.

"Our group of incredibly gifted and devoted educators have dedicated their time and skills every day to nurture and cultivate some outstanding talent. We are profoundly moved to have helped shape the future of this industry."

The post has hundreds of likes and over 80 comments, many people saying the news is "so sad," calling it "the best hairdressing school" and the "best place in the city."

Many of the comments come from people who got their training there.

"Without this school I wouldn't be the artist I am today," one person wrote. "Thank you so so much for the incredible memories and teachings."

"Thankful for the education, experience, culture & connections made," another person wrote. Someone else said, "had a great time learning from amazing educators here, wouldn't have chosen any other hair school."

One person even said they met their best friend at Aveda: "Thank you Aveda for the best training, a safe space to explore my craft and allowing me to meet my bestie."

When places like this institution close, it shows how places like hair salons aren't just businesses, they're places for community connection. Since Aveda was a school as well, it will be especially missed.