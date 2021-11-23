Fashion & Style
a&w fashion line

A&W is unveiling its own fashion line made with recycled promo gear

Canadian fast food chain A&W is unveiling its own fashion line with clothing made from recycled promotional gear. 

The company has partnered up with Frankie Collective, a vintage and upcycled streetwear company, to create the collection of 470 unique pieces. 

The A&W Thrift Store collection is made entirely from salvaged garments, all ethically sourced in Canada.

a&w fashion line

A matching set of lounge shorts and t-shirt from the A&W Thrift Store collection. Photo by: A&W Canada

In addition to thrift store finds, A&W is also reusing pieces of overstock from old promotional clothing lines, a spokesperson for the chain tells blogTO. 

All of the clothes will range in price between $40 to $75 and, with the help of Frankie Collective, they were able to rework each piece into a unique look. 

"A&W fans often encourage us to release merch, but we wanted to do it in a way that didn't feel wasteful," says Julia Cutt, Director of Brand Communications and Digital Marketing with A&W Canada. 

a&w fashion line

Another lounge set with a retro design from the A&W Thrift Store collection. Photo by: A&W Canada

The chain has been working to be more sustainable in its operations, being the first quick service restaurant to eliminate plastic straws back in 2018. 

The A&W Thrift Store collection will be launching on December 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern time. 

Lead photo by

A&W Canada

