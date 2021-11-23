A&W is unveiling its own fashion line made with recycled promo gear

Canadian fast food chain A&W is unveiling its own fashion line with clothing made from recycled promotional gear.

The company has partnered up with Frankie Collective, a vintage and upcycled streetwear company, to create the collection of 470 unique pieces.

The A&W Thrift Store collection is made entirely from salvaged garments, all ethically sourced in Canada.

In addition to thrift store finds, A&W is also reusing pieces of overstock from old promotional clothing lines, a spokesperson for the chain tells blogTO.

All of the clothes will range in price between $40 to $75 and, with the help of Frankie Collective, they were able to rework each piece into a unique look.

"A&W fans often encourage us to release merch, but we wanted to do it in a way that didn't feel wasteful," says Julia Cutt, Director of Brand Communications and Digital Marketing with A&W Canada.

The chain has been working to be more sustainable in its operations, being the first quick service restaurant to eliminate plastic straws back in 2018.

The A&W Thrift Store collection will be launching on December 3 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.