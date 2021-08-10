Store that sells the hottest TikTok trends opens first downtown Toronto location

If you're looking for the hottest products on TikTok like fidget toys, weird candies, plushies and even leggings, downtown Toronto now has a location of the store that sells it all.

There are already locations of Showcase at Sherway Gardens, Cloverdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Woodbine Centre, Eglinton Square and Centrepoint Mall, with the closest location to downtown so far at Dufferin Mall.

The new location of the "as seen on TV" style store just opened up at a much more central spot in the Eaton Centre on July 30, on Level 1 of the mall between the Old Navy and The Gap.

There are 118 locations of the store overall, and the hashtag #showcasemademebuyit has over 35 million views and counting on TikTok.

Later this month Showcase is opening yet another store at Chinook Centre in Calgary. There are 10 stores in the United States so far, with plans to expand across North America.

The Canadian-owned company was founded in 1994 in Edmonton by Amin Jivraj, and still operates on their infomercial-like "try it before you buy it" basis.

If you're not near any of Showcase's many locations, you can still shop online for same-day delivery within Canada.