OVO is launching a merch line in collaboration with U of T

ovo u of t

If you need any more proof that Drake is ridiculously proud of his Toronto roots, look no further than his clothing brand's upcoming line. 

A new video posted to the October's Very Own Instragram page Wednesday teases the company's new line, which is set to launch this Friday.

And, in a move that's sure to evoke feelings of envy from Ryerson and York students alike, OVO's new merch is a collaboration with the University of Toronto.

The clip features four-time Olympic medalist and U of T alumna 
Kylie Masse walking around the university's campus wearing several different items of clothing featuring both the OVO symbol and the letter T.

ovo u of tFour photos shared to the brand's Instagram stories show even more of the items that will be released in two-days' time, including a varsity jacket, crewneck, t-shirt, baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt, gym shorts and quarter-zip. 

ovo u of tPrices for the items have yet to be released but, if they're anything like the other products sold by OVO, you can be sure they won't come cheap.

ovo u of tThe new merch line will be available for purchase in store and online starting Friday, Aug. 20.

