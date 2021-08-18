OVO is launching a merch line in collaboration with U of T

If you need any more proof that Drake is ridiculously proud of his Toronto roots, look no further than his clothing brand's upcoming line.

A new video posted to the October's Very Own Instragram page Wednesday teases the company's new line, which is set to launch this Friday.

And, in a move that's sure to evoke feelings of envy from Ryerson and York students alike, OVO's new merch is a collaboration with the University of Toronto.

The clip features four-time Olympic medalist and U of T alumna

Kylie Masse walking around the university's campus wearing several different items of clothing featuring both the OVO symbol and the letter T.

Four photos shared to the brand's Instagram stories show even more of the items that will be released in two-days' time, including a varsity jacket, crewneck, t-shirt, baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt, gym shorts and quarter-zip.

Prices for the items have yet to be released but, if they're anything like the other products sold by OVO, you can be sure they won't come cheap.

The new merch line will be available for purchase in store and online starting Friday, Aug. 20.