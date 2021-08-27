Toronto salon owned by celebrity hair stylist institutes mandatory vaccine policy

As more businesses continue to create their own vaccine policies, Toronto officially has its first salon that will be requiring all staff and customers to be fully vaccinated as of next week.

Cabbagetown's The Cellar Salon, owned by Celebrity Hair Stylist Aaron O'Bryan is set to announce their plans to protect staff and customers by making sure all who enter are fully vaccinated.

That said, O'Bryan is aware that some people face medical concerns that don't allow them to get vaccinated and has stated those people will still be able to make appointments at the salon as long as they provide a doctor's note and proof of a negative test within 72 hours of their appointment.

"I felt that as a business owner I'm obligated to keep my staff safe and to keep patrons safe," O'Bryan told blogTO.

"We decided we're going to introduce a vaccine mandate starting Monday for all our staff and clients that come here."

As someone who works with CTV and styles the hair of many guests on their live programs, O'Bryan has seen firsthand how effective proper safety protocols are in large productions and wants to bring the same safety to small businesses across Toronto.

He states that his staff have been very supportive of the decision and while he expects some backlash from anti-vaxxers, he hopes his decision will inspire other businesses to do the same.

After a rough year for everyone, but especially small businesses, O'Bryan explained how supportive the community has been since his salon reopened.

After hearing many clients of his mention their fear of being in public spaces, he knew something had to be done to keep those who supported him safe and healthy.