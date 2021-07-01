Toronto designer is making clothes inspired by fish

Shaghayegh Tafreshi is a self-taught fashion designer and creates unique collections that feature bold colours and prints.

Shaghayegh Tafreshi tells blogTO that, "My designs explore abstract storytelling of human experience in the universe. People who wear my art pieces are willing to share their relation with nature and its organic forms and structure."

Her most recent collection is called Aquatic, which is inspired by fish and the ocean made with organza fabric.

"I used this specific fabric for all the dresses because I wanted to demonstrate how fishes move in water, the fabric is light and it floats and moves with you when you walk," said Tafreshi.

The designer explained how we are very similar to fish, just living in two different environments."We are all living and I wanted to show we live in two different worlds but how similar we are to fish. They are communicating, give birth, and have community."

The Aquatic collection features 8 dresses, each dedicated to a specific species. The Seahorse Dress coat ($1,100) is pink with kimono sleeves and ruched at the waist with hand-embroidered seahorses.

The Rhodophyta Dress ($1,250) is light beige with ruched long sleeves and a hand-embroidered centrepiece.

All dresses are available for purchase on her website and made to order.

The fashion show of the Aquatic line took place on June 11 at 9 p.m. on Instagram live from inside Ripleys Aquarium.

*Que under the sea from the Little Mermaid.*

The recording can be viewed on the Fashion Art Toronto (FAT) Instagram account. FAT is also currently creating a polished version of the recording that will be available in August.

Tafreshi studied architecture in Iran then moved to Canada in 2017 and took the Fashion Design program at LaSalle College Vancouver in British Columbia.

She then moved to Toronto in 2019 for more opportunities and to expand her brand.

Tafreshi's previous collections include; The Future Mosaic, Shaghayegh's Coats, and Rococo in the frame of abstract.