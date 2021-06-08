The waitlist to get a marriage licence in Toronto currently lasts for months

Hello wedding season! Love is in the air, but happy couples looking to tie the knot this summer have been hitting a snag when trying to book a marriage licence with the city.

With Ontario's Step 1 reopening starting this Friday, indoor and outdoor rules for weddings are changing and many are jumping at the chance to make their summer wedding a reality.

Indoor religious gatherings will be allowed at 15 per cent capacity and there will be no size limit on outdoor wedding services as long as people can remain physically distanced.

But before couples excited to make their wedding dreams come true can start sending out invites, they will have to get their marriage licence from the city, and the booking system's first opening for an appointment is months away — Sept. 9, to be exact.

In response to the huge waitlist for bookings, Alex Burke, senior communications advisor for the City of Toronto, said that prioritizing the city’s pandemic response has impacted appointment availability.

Couples having an issue finding an appointment in time for their wedding can contact marriage@toronto.ca and city staff will do their best to accommodate the couple as soon as possible.

"If you have an urgent need, we will make it happen for people," Burke said.