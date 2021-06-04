Fashion show staged on beach outside Toronto water treatment plant

A lot of things have had to move outside since the pandemic started. Restaurants, barbers, and now... fashion shows?

With the fashion industry being famously innovative and daring, it shouldn't be any surprise that Fashion Art Toronto opened their 2021 Virtual Fashion Week with a beachside show next to R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant in the Beaches.

The whole show looked like something out of a movie, with waves crashing into the shore and the sound of birds chirping as they fly above being blended with the music and striking outfits.

It was a brilliant start to what's sure to be an amazing festival, setting a high bar for the remaining shows.

Events will be running throughout the next two weeks, wrapping up on June 17. Ontario Place, Toronto Botanical Gardens, Woodbine Race Track, Union Station, and even a Value Village Warehouse will all play host to various events.

In fact, the Value Village showcase may be one of the most interesting as sustainable collections made from materials sourced from Value Village will be on full display.

The models will be sporting some truly impressive contemporary and experiential collections from over 30 Canadian designers and artists.

"We’ve put together a dynamic schedule featuring a diverse range of talented emerging and established designers and artists, along with lots of iconic locations across the city to host the shows," said Vanja Vasic, founder and executive director, Fashion Art Toronto via press release.

"We can’t wait for our designers to share their latest collections and to express their creative vision through Virtual Fashion Week this June."

The full schedule is available on their website, with shows being live streamed online and hosted on Instagram.