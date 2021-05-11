Giant Tiger is expanding with dozens of new stores across Canada

Giant Tiger, the Canadian discount retail chain that just celebrated its 60th anniversary this month, has a major expansion in the works that will see another 41 locations pop up across Canada for a total of 300.

The brand, which started in Ottawa's ByWard Market, is known for its low prices on essentials, and carries everything from housewares and clothing to toys and groceries — the latter of which has enabled it to stay open during all iterations of lockdown.

There are few details confirmed about the planned growth, which will represent a fairly substantial 16 per cent increase in Giant Tiger's footprint during a time when too many businesses and industries are struggling and on the edge of ruin, but supermarkets and big box stores are faring extremely well.

The private company's CEO and president hasn't revealed where or even when the new outposts will be opening, but told the Canadian Press that additional locations are always "dictated by opportunity" and will be mapped out very carefully based on a number of factors.

The new stores could mean upwards of 1,500 new jobs.

There is not yet a Giant Tiger in downtown Toronto, though there are multiple in quieter, less dense ends of the city like Etobicoke and Scarborough and in nearby suburbs like Brampton and Newmarket.

Clearly the homegrown company — which some patrons lovingly and refer to as GT Boutique, an epithet the brand has hilariously adopted as its Twitter handle — has been adapting and doing well in recent years, between this news, the sprawling new warehouse it opened near Ottawa in 2018 and its increased focus on online offerings.