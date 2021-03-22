Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 10 hours ago
eglinton way toronto

10 stores to shop local on the Eglinton Way in Toronto

Shopping local on the Eglinton Way in Toronto isn't hard considering the number of shops on this nine-block strip. Anchored by the historic Eglinton Grand (formerly The Eglinton Theatre), you’ll find this shopping district on the north end of Forest Hill, one of Toronto's most affluent neighbourhoods. 

Here are some stores where you can shop local on the Eglinton Way in Toronto.

TNT on Eglinton

This minichain has locations in Toronto, Montreal and Melbourne, but it started here at the Eglinton womenswear flagship in 1992. Owners Arie Assaraf and Carrie Richmond sell designers like Les Tien, Golden Goose, and Arie's brother Patrick Assaraf. (And in case you ever wondered, TNT stands for "The New Trend.")

One 2 One Studio

Glamming up locals since 2012, Kiril Mumdjiev and Davide Palmieri's hair studio and spa offers cuts, hair removal, and eyelash extensions in a severely black-and-white space. Their online boutique carries products from Biologique Recherché, Valmont, Goldwell and Aqua dell’Elba.

Honey on Eglinton

The Eglinton and Duncannon location of this 10-shop womenswear minichain carries tie dye looks, satin wrap dresses, and "novelty prints." Owner Honey Chadwick (who also owns the clothing store Chadwick’s) has been running her brand since 2003.

Hill Home

You may not be able to host the perfect dinner party just yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare ahead of time. Stock up on linens, dinnerware, outdoor accessories and even hostess gifts (remember those?) for future garden get-togethers.

Haley Bogaert Face

The end of a long winter means your skin probably needs some major TLC right now. This beauty spa for skin treatments, threading, and makeovers offers products like Haley Bogaert brand eye cream and hyaluronic acid.

Go Dutch Bikes

Recently arrived to Eglinton Way is this bike shop selling used bicycles shipped from Amsterdam. Considering there’ll be a predicted shortage of bikes over the next little while, a pre-loved Dutch ride is worth considering.

The Fireplace Shop

We’ve been stuck inside for over a year, and everyone's place could probably use a little zhuzh-up. This specialty shop has been selling luxury fireplaces, gas fireplaces, wood burning fireplaces, stoves, and stoves since 1962.

Dogstar Pet Boutique & Spa

This pet store (which happens to share a name with Keanu Reeves' old rock band) is obviously dog-centric, and specializes in hypoallergenic skin products. If you're the sort of person who likes cute outfits for the pooch, they've got those too.

Bella

If your #ootd game includes cardigans, blouses, and garments with the word "boyfriend" in front of them, you could stop in to this outfit shop at the top of Tarlton Road. The store also sells a selection of items like bars from the Old Soul Soap Company and candles from Atelier 880.

Kozeta Salon

If you’re not ready for a full-blown caviar facial or full body massage just yet, this salon and spa also sells products. Olaplex at-home hair treatments and eyelash-growing Eye Envy serums are also available.

