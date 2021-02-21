Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
creator jacket toronto

Toronto company just launched a line of denim jackets with swappable backs

Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
There's a new denim brand based in Toronto that's letting people personalize one half of their Canadian tuxedo

Jean jackets—the workwear turned universal fashion staple that passes at parties and rodeos alike—might run the gamut in terms of colour and fit, but at first glance, they all look the same. 

creator jacket toronto

Local start-up Creator Toronto has launched a new line of customizable denim jackets.

Creator Toronto, a new start-up by Jane So and Lake Siva, has designed a new line of unisex denim jackets to help your denim game stand out.

It took two years and 25 different prototypes, but the pair have arrived at a new product called the Creator jacket

The main feature of this $418 jacket: its swappable back, thanks to a patent-pending design called Swapwear.

creator jacket toronto

The Toronto company has a patent-pending design called Swapwear that uses velcros and zippers to remove and attach art panels.

Using a system of zippers and velcro, art panels can be attached and removed from the back of the Creator jacket, meaning you can switch out panels depending on your mood.

There's a long list of ink-infused designs so far, including work by international artists and local ones like Caerina Abrenica and Art of Mello. Artists get 20 per cent commission on every panel of their work sold.

You can also create your own design through Creator's customizer app. It's as easy as dragging and dropping your own illustrations or a picture of your cat, so you can rep it on your back forever.

"As artists in the hip-hop community, we saw painted art on the back of clothing often at competitions and parties," said co-founder and breakdancer Lake Siva.

"Unfortunately, the paint on the jackets cracked, peeled, and people grew tired of continuously wearing the same art. It's also unsustainable to repeatedly replace it with new customized jackets. We knew there had to be a better solution." 

creator jacket toronto

A customizer app allows buyers to create their own wearable art panels.

Panels are also made from recycled polyester and use vegan paper leather labels. Printing is done in Toronto, and according to Creator, their manufacturer is gold status WRAP certified.

Creator Toronto is currently on Kickstarter offering early-bird sales on their jackets, with estimated delivery by August 2021. 

Photos by

Creator Toronto

