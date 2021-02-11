Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
garret leight california optical toronto

Eyewear brand loved by celebrities opens first Canadian store in Toronto

An eyewear brand based in California that's been worn by all kinds of major celebrities, from Brad Pitt to Dan Levy, just opened its first Canadian store, and it's located right here in Toronto.

Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) first launched back in 2010 after founder Garrett Leight was inspired by both his father, who created his own iconic eyewear brand called Oliver Peoples, as well as the places and people of his hometown in Venice Beach. 

"Garrett set out to impact the industry for a new generation by creating a cult classic brand through one-of-a-kind experiences at retail, e-commerce, and wholesale," reads the store's new Canadian website

And that he did. The high-end brand quickly became a sensation with some of the U.S.' most stylish public figures, and it now has a global community of loyal followers who wear the brand almost exclusively.

The brand's new Toronto store is located at 692 Queen St. West and is currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery as well as virtual appointments, and they're also offering in-person eye appointments to just one person at a time. 

A number of other COVID-19 safety measures are also in place and will remain in effect once retail stores are officially permitted to reopen in Toronto.

"Proud to finally have the first international retail location in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!" reads the store's website. "Garrett's goal is to continue the family legacy and pursuit of making the best eyewear in the world for the world's coolest consumers."

