Toronto retail worker shares tips on how to be a good customer doing curbside pickup

A non-essential retail worker in Toronto has just shared some tips on how to be an awesome customer when doing curbside pickup, especially from small businesses.

"Looks like curbside shopping is going to remain a big part of our lives for the foreseeable future! As somebody who works non-essential retail and has been doing the curbside lifestyle for a while now, I wanted to give you some tips to be the very best customer you can be," wrote Robyn Cook on Facebook, followed by nine points on pickup etiquette.

Cook works for an independent fabric store, which is fortunately doing relatively well right now all things considered.

"The pandemic has been an unexpectedly busy time for fabric shops," Cook told blogTO. "With everybody making masks now, sales are through the roof. Fortunately, our shop has been able to operate pretty safely with minimal staff. We've been closed to the public since the first lockdown and just doing online retail."

Her post addresses everything from adding things to an order to wearing a mask, timeliness, getting familiar with a shop's system, tipping, placing multiple orders, being told "no" and patience.

"I think if you're not working retail right now, it's easy to overlook what's going on behind the scenes. Which is fine, people don't know what they don't know. I was hoping to just clarify a few things to make life easier for both retailers and consumers," says Cook.

"So far, people have been responding well to my post, which is what I expected. I believe most people are fundamentally nice and don't want to make life difficult for anybody, especially not right now. I'm glad to see that people are taking my post in the spirit it was intended, to be helpful and encourage us all to be kind and have some patience."

People have responded to the original post saying customers should have embraced all these behaviours years ago, and that they've been inspired to reach out to shops to let them know how they want to pick up their order.

"We weren't offering curbside pickup for the first few months of closure, because we were so inundated with orders that it just wasn't a reasonable thing to add to our workload. Now that we are offering that service, I've found that most of our customers have been very pleasant and pretty good about sticking to the protocol," says Cook.

"Unfortunately, I've heard differing accounts from friends who are also working retail, mostly for larger retailers. I've heard a lot of stories about customers being rude and pushy and generally non-compliant."

Even under ordinary circumstances, customers are unaware of much of what goes on at businesses and can act insensitively, and unfortunately it seems this has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"I understand that everybody is stressed out right now, but it really doesn't take much to try to be kind and respectful to the people who are trying to provide services to you," says Cook.

Here's her full list of tips: