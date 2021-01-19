This Toronto florist is selling weed bouquets for Valentine's Day

Toronto florist Kim Francisco is arranging the perfect stoner's bouquet for Valentine's Day: think tulle, pearls, and a quarter of potent Pink Kush.

The Quezon City-born entrepreneur behind the floral design studio Paraluman Flora has announced the launch of her Higher Love Bouquet, in collaboration with Little Italy's cannabis store, Greenport.

It's definitely not your typical dozen roses, though this $124.90 bundle of flowers does include some roses, along with carnations and gladiolus.

This colourful splash of blooms, a signature of Francisco's uniqe design, will be accented with Pure Sunfarms' Pink Kush buds (seven grams in total) carefully wrapped in food-grade plastic and decorative netting.

Three years into her floral career, Francisco now assembles her bouquets out of Tahanan Studio, which she co-owns with artist Em Esquivel. All flowers and cannabis are handled with PPE.

As we transcend out of the binary, romantic traditions of February 14 into more progressive interpretations of this commercialized love-fest, small business owners are better equipped to play around with their Valentine's Day offerings.

The Higher Love Bouquet is just one option from Paraluman Flora's Not Just For Lovers collection.

"The whole theme [emphasizes] on the fact that we can use this capitalist holiday to celebrate all kinds of different love," says Francisco. "Love for our family, our friends (and lovers)."

"After the crazy year we had in 2020, I think this is exactly what we need right now—sharing love using our favourite blooms, and our other favourite type of flower: cannabis."

It was also an opportunity to collaborate with GreenPort, owned by Vivianne Wilson, a cannabis activist and the first Black woman to own a retail cannabis store in Canada.

Pink Kush was a natural choice of strain for the bouquet, says Wilson. People tend to gravitate towards this indica-dominant hybrid, "plus the name goes well with a Valentine's Day bouquet."

To order the Higher Love Bouquet, head to GreenPort's e-store and pre-order. Pick-up at GreenPort run from Feb. 12-14, after 1 p.m. Valid I.D. is required at the store.