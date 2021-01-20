Fashion & Style
claytons customs

Teen launches business selling Toronto merch after struggling to find a job

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Teens in Toronto are having an especially difficult time finding jobs these days, and one young immuncompromised person has started up her own business selling products with neighbourhood logos in favour of a conventional search.

Stephanie Clayton launced Clayton's Customs in the spring of 2020, designing her own logos and customizing products like cups, cards, sweaters, socks and masks. Her products marked with logos representing Toronto neighbourhoods have been especially popular.

claytons customs

Some of the Eastender tote bags.

"I decided to start up my brand in May of 2020. I have a disability so  I am vulnerable to the virus and working would be quite dangerous for me," Clayton told blogTO.

"There were also so few jobs available that I thought that this would be the best and most flexible option for me. I designed my Eastender, Westender, Midtown and Uptown logos as a way to unite them in a time where we need to be so socially isolated."

claytons customs

Stephanie Clayton wearing the Westender tee.

The "t" in each logo is replaced by a stylized silhouette of the CN Tower. You can message Clayton's Customs on social media to order, with tees going for $25, long sleeves for $30, hoodies for $50 and totes and beanies for $15. There are also bamboo cups, aprons and masks.

"The response has been so crazy," says Clayton. "I never thought it would grow so much! In the last few months it has really taken off and people have started to recognize my merch when I wear it. It has been an amazing journey."

claytons customs

The Eastender Bamboo Cup.

You can also find Clayton's neighbourhood merch at newly opened businesses East Toronto Coffee Co. and The Side Kitchen. And if you're looking for something extra special and extra custom, just drop her a line and it's likely this enterprising student will be able to make it happen.

Photos by

Clayton's Customs

