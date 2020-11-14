Menswear store Thom Browne opens first Canadian location in Toronto

The American luxury menswear brand Thom Browne has just opened its first ever Canadian location in Toronto's largest mall.

Amidst shops shuttering across the city, Thom Browne has made a move into Yorkdale Shopping Centre with a new 1,430-square-foot boutique.

This marbled store in Yorkdale's new luxury wing marks the brand's fourth North American location, though the label can be found in stores like Holt Renfrew, Harry Rosen, and Ssense.

There are also plans to expand with a location in Vancouver.

Founded in 2001 by New York designer Thom Browne, the brand is known for its slimfit menswear designs and ready-to-wear suits.

If you're in the mood to splurge on $1,400 cardigans and $3,000 blazers — yes, in this economy — the shop is located just north of the Holt Renfrew.