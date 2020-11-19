Fashion & Style
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
serge ibaka scarf

Serge Ibaka just launched a winter clothing fashion line with oversized scarves

Fashion & Style
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Serge Ibaka is officially sharing his big scarf energy with the rest of the world.

On Thursday, the Toronto Raptors centre and NBA champion dropped his winter clothing fashion line in collaboration with Canadian premium outerwear brand Nobis. and you can bet it includes oversized scarves. 

Besides scarves, the genderless collection will feature eight other limited edition pieces including a parka, anorak jacket, bomber jacket, vests and hats. 

serge ibaka scarf

The parkas, anoraks, bomber jackets, and vests. Image via Dan Lim for Nobis.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Nobis on my first fashion collection. Nobis is very simple and chic, which made me really fall in love with the brand, making them the perfect partner," Ibaka said in a news release.

"Getting dressed to me is an art, and I wanted to express myself through this collection and share it with my fans."

Co-designed by Ibaka, the collection ranges in price from $60 (for the hats) to a whopping $995 (for the parkas, which are insulated with Canadian origin white duck down). 

serge ibaka scarf

Ibaka showing off his oversized scarf. Image via Nobis.

The scarves, on the other hand, range from $175 to $295, and the reversible bucket hat, set at $80, features a "S" logo on the front and Ibaka's catchphrase, "Mafuzzy" on the rim.

serge ibaka scarf

The bucket hat. Image via Nobis.

"When your first project on a brand includes a design partnership with Serge Ibaka, you can't imagine the level of excitement. Our collaboration was a balancing act of style and performance. During our design meetings together, we strove to find the right line between fashion and function with the goal being 'functional beauty,'" Michael Kerr, senior design director at Nobis added in the release.

"Starting with the idea of leaning into the new direction of functionally adaptive layers, we came up with designs that also have a modern aesthetic, with a colour palette and several style elements inspired by Serge's own wardrobe."

Serge Ibaka fans will likely remember when the athlete wore an enormous pink scarf to a game that went viral.

For those who want to share in that big scarf energy, the collection is now available online and in stores.

Lead photo by

Dan Lim for Nobis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Serge Ibaka just launched a winter clothing fashion line with oversized scarves

This is where to donate winter clothes in Toronto

Forever 21 just relaunched in Canada but people are already unimpressed

A cult UK fragrance brand is opening its first store in Toronto

One of Toronto's most popular streetwear shops has shut down and moved online

Menswear store Thom Browne opens first Canadian location in Toronto

Distillery District stores worry when the tourists are going to come back

Here's what this year's holiday window displays look like at Hudson's Bay in Toronto