Serge Ibaka just launched a winter clothing fashion line with oversized scarves

Serge Ibaka is officially sharing his big scarf energy with the rest of the world.

On Thursday, the Toronto Raptors centre and NBA champion dropped his winter clothing fashion line in collaboration with Canadian premium outerwear brand Nobis. and you can bet it includes oversized scarves.

Besides scarves, the genderless collection will feature eight other limited edition pieces including a parka, anorak jacket, bomber jacket, vests and hats.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Nobis on my first fashion collection. Nobis is very simple and chic, which made me really fall in love with the brand, making them the perfect partner," Ibaka said in a news release.

"Getting dressed to me is an art, and I wanted to express myself through this collection and share it with my fans."

Remember this? Serge Ibaka has now partnered with Canadian clothing brand Nobis to market his #BigScarfEnergy. The large scarves retail for $175. #Raptors pic.twitter.com/ABOWfyUYVW — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) November 19, 2020

Co-designed by Ibaka, the collection ranges in price from $60 (for the hats) to a whopping $995 (for the parkas, which are insulated with Canadian origin white duck down).

The scarves, on the other hand, range from $175 to $295, and the reversible bucket hat, set at $80, features a "S" logo on the front and Ibaka's catchphrase, "Mafuzzy" on the rim.

"When your first project on a brand includes a design partnership with Serge Ibaka, you can't imagine the level of excitement. Our collaboration was a balancing act of style and performance. During our design meetings together, we strove to find the right line between fashion and function with the goal being 'functional beauty,'" Michael Kerr, senior design director at Nobis added in the release.

"Starting with the idea of leaning into the new direction of functionally adaptive layers, we came up with designs that also have a modern aesthetic, with a colour palette and several style elements inspired by Serge's own wardrobe."

Serge Ibaka fans will likely remember when the athlete wore an enormous pink scarf to a game that went viral.

For those who want to share in that big scarf energy, the collection is now available online and in stores.