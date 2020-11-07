This hoodie with a built-in mask will keep you warm this winter in Toronto

The pandemic shows no signs of ending, and as winter approaches there are some creative hybrid mask clothing designs coming out of Toronto to keep you warm and safe.

Toronto design company Venque recently released what they are calling the Hypermask Hoodie, which comes with a mask built-in.

The idea came to brothers Viktor and Simon Cui in May, Simon told blogTO.

The two brothers had started Venque in 2011 with a focus on designing travel wear and backpacks, but when the pandemic hit, the market for travel accessories dried up.

"Since the pandemic, no one is going out, no one is travelling and our business is actually impacted quite a bit," said Cui.

They had already started making hoodies last year and were doing well, but they needed to do something to make up for the loss on the travel side of the business, so they started to focus on apparel.

"We noticed that we could incorporate the mask function inside the hood," he said. "It will be much easier for them to just put the hood on and then put the mask on."

They created the designs and later started a Kickstarter campaign to test out the market for the hoodies.

To get one of the hoodies, which are retailing for $110 U.S., you can register on a sign up page for more information.

"The feedback we received is quite positive," Cui said, adding they plan to produce more hoodies moving forward.

The first version of the hoodie included a built-in eye mask — perfect for napping or air travel. The new version includes both the eye and face mask, which are both removable.

Cui believes they are the first company to come up with this design.

"We haven’t seen this design anywhere — we call it the first," said Cui.

Other creative designs out there include this mask and ear muff combination from a company in Shanghai, China.

I have been (correctly) profiled as someone who will buy any stupid thing off the internet pic.twitter.com/FDrt4JRijJ — Jenée (@jdesmondharris) November 5, 2020

If you're looking for a bit more coverage, there's also a hat, ear flap and mask combination available on Etsy, as well as a Canadian style toque and mask combo.

Whatever your choice, stay warm — we might be spending more time outdoors this winter.