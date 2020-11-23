10 holiday gift ideas for the skincare obsessed in Toronto

Holiday gift ideas in Toronto for the skincare lover in your life are just a click away. Whether you're doing some serum shopping online or arranging body butter pick-ups from your favourite stores, there's no shortage of Toronto-based brands offering products that'll make you and your loved ones glow.

Here are some skincare gift ideas in Toronto for the holidays.

Self (Isolation) Care Kit from Pure and Simple

None of us got enough Vitamin D during lockdown, meaning our faces are starved for some sweet nutrients. This Toronto spa brand launched their facial-in-a-box during quarantine. For $34.95 it comes with lactic acid plus, organic rosehip face oil, and collagen masks.

Vo Beauty Manuka Glow Mask from MakeWay

Stackt Market's exciting new destination for female sneakerheads is stocked up on a manuka honey mask from Toronto skincare brand Vo Beauty. Rich in argan and apricot oils, this $43 mask also exfoliates thanks to adzuki beans.

Cooling Face Globe and Serum from Consonant Skincare

Fun to use and pretty to boot, these face globes are meant to be placed in the fridge for 10 minutes to provide a cooling tool that helps massage your favourite serum into your face. This $108 set from Consonant comes with two globes and a 30ml Vitamin E serum.

Best of Green Beauty Box at Detox Market

Toronto's eco-friendly beauty market is selling its yearly line-up of all-natural best-sellers. For the skincare aficionado in your life who likes it clean and green, this $149 combo comes with 10 different products from brands like Odacite, OSEA, and Sahajan.

CBD Face Mask from Cucci

You can it eat it, smoke it, drink it, and with this French pink clay mask from Cucci, you can put 200 mg of CBD on your face for $39. This product comes with a bunch of healthy oils like avocado and grape seed, shea butter, plus CBD to help your face chill out this holiday season.

Sole Foot Balm from Roshun Beauty

We're tired, and so are our feet. Toronto body butter brand Roshun has us covered with a $26 foot balm with ginger and nutmeg oils plus shea and avocado butters for our poor, achy feet.

Mint and Honey Butter Scrub by Essentials by Temi

If coffee and sugar have been getting you by the past few months, you'll love this small-batch mint body exfoliator with dead sea salt, cane sugar, mint and honey oils, and Arabica coffee from Toronto make-up artist Temi Shobowale. Each scrub is $42.

Detox Green Tea Clay Mask from Three Ships

Toronto start-up Three Ships started off in a co-owner's kitchen and now has a thriving online shop selling products like their anti-oxidant mask. Buy for $22 and mix with water to get the full benefits of all its green clay and green tea extracts.

Coconut Milk Soaks from Saul's Beauty Shop

Toronto's gender-neutral spa on Dundas West is selling a bunch of very soothing bath soaks and salts from Canadian brand Epic Blend. This coconut milk soak with aloe vera extract is only $11 for 3.5 oz. Saul's also has a bunch of other scents worth checking out on its website.

Winter Warrior Gift Sets from Wildcraft

This highly popular all-natural brand from Toronto has some of the best skincare out there. Their Winter Warrior Gift Set ($57) comes with a body cream, scrub, and all-purpose salve: all things to keep you glowing during the snowy season.