Toronto design store is closing less than a year after opening

After just over ten months in Koreatown, local design store Crywolf is shuttering its store for good.

The local brand specializing in pins, iron-on patches, and silkscreened tees announced Wednesday that they're closing their retail location and will be operating solely online moving forward.

"...COVID hit us hard, like so many other businesses, and maintaining a brick and mortar has been a challenge," said owners Stephanie Drabik and Rose Chang.

The store is now running a massive sale, with discounts between 40 per cent to 70 per cent. They'll remain open for the next six to seven days.

Crywolf first launched in 2008 with an online shop, before opening a store on Lower Ossington, which closed in 2019.

Now that this upper-floor shop on Bloor Street is closing, the brand will be going back to its e-commerce roots by selling merch exclusively from their online store.