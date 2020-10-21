Toronto design store is closing less than a year after opening
After just over ten months in Koreatown, local design store Crywolf is shuttering its store for good.
The local brand specializing in pins, iron-on patches, and silkscreened tees announced Wednesday that they're closing their retail location and will be operating solely online moving forward.
"...COVID hit us hard, like so many other businesses, and maintaining a brick and mortar has been a challenge," said owners Stephanie Drabik and Rose Chang.
The store is now running a massive sale, with discounts between 40 per cent to 70 per cent. They'll remain open for the next six to seven days.
2020 continues to rage and we must close our retail location. This is not a drill. We are having a MASSIVE closing sale. Once in a lifetime, everything-must-go type sale. 40% off most things, up to 70% off some other things. A lot of our fixtures are for sale. We will be open for another 6 or 7 days and we need to clear out as much as possible so please come by and buy, if you can! 🙏 The less we have to move and store, the better. If you ever wanted anything from us, now is the time!!! We’ll be posting the fixtures for sale in stories over the next couple days, but everything must be picked up from the store. We’ve been at this location for about a year and put a lot of work and love into this place so this hasn’t been easy but it’s what we have to do. Crywolf lives on, we’re going to stay online and continue to bring you new and exciting things 💕
Crywolf first launched in 2008 with an online shop, before opening a store on Lower Ossington, which closed in 2019.
Now that this upper-floor shop on Bloor Street is closing, the brand will be going back to its e-commerce roots by selling merch exclusively from their online store.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments